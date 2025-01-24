EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa to blame for NHI zombie Motsoaledi
President speaks with a forked tongue on the contentious legislation and only the courts can stop it now
24 January 2025 - 05:00
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is unhinged, telling an international audience at Davos that he is fighting a “big war” against large groups opposing universal access to healthcare in SA.
He was referring to the opposition to the National Health Insurance and the three court cases challenging its implementation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.