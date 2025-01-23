EDITORIAL: Lasting peace needed in Gaza
World community must return to the two-state solution to establish a durable ceasefire between Israel and Gaza
23 January 2025 - 05:00
Undoubtedly, peace-loving Gazans, at least those who survived months of Israeli bombardment, should feel some relief at the ceasefire that commenced on Sunday, a day before Donald Trump’s inauguration as America’s 47th president.
It comes too late though for the more than 1,000 Israelis who lost their lives on October 7 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.