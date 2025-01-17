EDITORIAL: Can the GNU create a capable state?
A hot button item set to feature in the medium-term development plan is fixing the sluggish, bloated public service
17 January 2025 - 05:00
The round of public sector wage talks could wrap up in the coming week, but the broader problem of state capacity, service delivery and professionalising the public service will linger.
Public sector wage talks edged closer to conclusion this week as unions mull the state’s latest offer for a 5% pay hike. The talks, which resumed late last year after the seventh administration had taken office, are still haunted by the formation of the government of national unity. ..
