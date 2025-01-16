EDITORIAL: There is much to worry about in the matric results
The maths and physical science results are also a stark reminder of SA’s enduring inequality gap
The matric class of 2024 is to be congratulated for completing school despite the immense challenges introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The vast majority of the candidates who sat the national senior certificate exams last October and November had just started high school when the first Covid-19 case was identified in SA, precipitating huge disruption to their education over the following two years. There is much to celebrate in their individual achievements.
Yet there is also a great deal to worry about. The glowing headlines about the 87.26% pass rate, the highest yet recorded in democratic SA, mask a worryingly low throughput rate, which the basic education department puts at a mere 63%. The throughput rate measures the proportion of students in a cohort who complete school in the expected 12 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.