EDITORIAL: Speedbumps ahead for global and local politics
US-China relations will continue to dominate the political agenda for SA and the rest of the world
13 January 2025 - 05:00
Global politics pose a stark risk for SA in 2025, with the world entering what Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer describes as a G-Zero phase — referring to a dangerous period characterised by a dearth of global leadership.
US president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20 and US-China relations will continue to dominate the political agenda for SA and the rest of the world. Governments from Germany to Canada, South Korea to the Middle East are in turmoil and SA steps into this fray towards the year’s end. ..
