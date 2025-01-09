EDITORIAL: Turning the JSE tide
There are signs the long decline in equity market listings might finally be ending
09 January 2025 - 05:00
Last year was a strong one for the JSE equity market with SA Inc-type stocks doing particularly well. The benchmark FTSE/JSE capped Swix index gained 13.5% year on year, despite three lacklustre months at year-end, with equities geared to the local economy up 21%, says Anchor Capital.
It wasn’t a bad year for the JSE itself either, with signs that the long decline in equity market listings might finally be ending...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.