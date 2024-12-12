EDITORIAL: Coal power is dead
If a week is a long time in politics, then in SA long-term energy planning starts to take the form of science fiction. But it’s safe to say that coal power is dead. The last kicks of a particularly stubborn mule were seen in the Integrated Resource Plan of 2019, which proposed a further 1,500MW of coal-fired electricity.
Last week, a high court handed down a ruling that should surprise no-one who has been paying attention — it declared the plan was unconstitutional. The court found a “clear indication” the department had wilfully ignored “the effect upon the environment and the health of the nation, and in particular that of children”. It’s appealable but, in truth, would be a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. ..
