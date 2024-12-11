EDITORIAL: Good riddance to Walus
It is a pity the government took so long to deport Chris Hani’s assassin
11 December 2024 - 05:00
It is true that common sense is not commonly found. At last, the government, which didn’t know how to deal with Janusz Walus, decided to deport Chris Hani’s assassin to Poland.
Walus, who murdered Hani on the eve of the first all-race elections in 1994, was granted parole two years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.