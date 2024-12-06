EDITORIAL: Super Group’s smart exit amid investor myopia
The sale of SG Fleet reveals underlying value within diversified portfolios
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Super Group’s R7.5bn deal to sell its Australian unit is nothing short of a masterstroke in an environment where investor recognition has lagged behind asset value.
The deal, expected to wrap up by March next year, underscores Super Group’s keen sense of commercial acumen, even if it comes with a few bumps along the way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.