EDITORIAL: The president should know better
Ramaphosa shirks his responsibility by keeping Simelane in the cabinet
05 December 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to axe justice minister Thembi Simelane is a stark reminder of how far he has fallen regarding what the constitution requires of him.
Simelane remained in her role as justice minister for months after damning media reports implicated her in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank via a R575,000 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions for a coffee shop she purchased in Sandton. ..
