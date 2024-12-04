EDITORIAL: GDP figures shock calls for faster pace of reforms
With the economy for the most part still flatlining it’s clear that the GNU needs to step on it
04 December 2024 - 05:00
When the economy turns out to have been shrinking (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2024-12-03-gdp-shrinks-03-in-third-quarter-says-stats-sa/) while economists expected it to be growing it’s always going to be a shock.
But it’s even more so when everyone was hoping to see signs that the growth rate was starting to lift as a result of the end of load-shedding, the new spirit of confidence prompted by the government of national unity and the start of lower interest rates...
