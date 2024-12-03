EDITORIAL: Throw the book at BEE fronting
The law is the law, even if you don’t like it
03 December 2024 - 05:00
Six senior SA executives have been exposed as having launched a direct assault on the principles of broad-based BEE.
The saga, laid bare in a court judgment last week, involved the R1.4bn sale of Dimension Data’s (Didata’s) Bryanston campus and left observers stunned by its sheer audacity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.