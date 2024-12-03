EDITORIAL: Mchunu must tackle police leadership crisis
Crime intelligence was hollowed out during state capture project under tenure of former president Jacob Zuma
03 December 2024 - 06:07
The slight decrease in the murder rate, a slight drop in sexual offences and rape and a dip in robbery with aggravating circumstances is welcome news and mark early signs that the government and police top brass are finally taking the plight of citizens seriously.
Still, it is too early to celebrate. Violence against women and children remains stubbornly high and on the rise. Attempted murder increased, as did assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Commercial crime increased by a staggering 18.5%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.