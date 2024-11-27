EDITORIAL: Anglo stands firm
Company has shown it can sell its coal business for value and is on the way to executing the restructuring process
27 November 2024 - 05:00
When a fire broke out at Anglo American’s Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Queensland, Australia, in June, it put some question marks over the sale of the London-listed group’s steelmaking coal business. This was one of the essentials of the “self-help” restructuring Anglo announced as it rebuffed the takeover bid by Australia’s BHP.
Now, as the six month “put up or shut up” period expires, raising the prospect of a further BHP bid, Anglo has shown it can sell its coal business for value, and is on the way to executing on that restructuring...
