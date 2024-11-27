EDITORIAL: Africa-US relations beyond Biden’s administration
Trump’s decisive victory has overshadowed the president’s working visit to Angola
27 November 2024 - 05:00
In a few days, US president Joe Biden will visit Angola. When it was first announced, the trip stirred up excitement as one that would help define Biden’s legacy.
The trip was announced during Biden’s failed bid to run for a second term before he dropped out of the presidential race in favour of his deputy, Kamala Harris. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.