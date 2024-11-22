EDITORIAL: State correct on ARVs for zama-zamas
22 November 2024 - 05:00
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s stance on sending antiretroviral medication down to illegal miners trapped underground in Stilfontein should be applauded.
The illegal miners who remain underground in the old Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein, North West, sent a roughly written note to the surface this week requesting authorities and community members to send the HIV/Aids medication down to them. Police initially indicated they would acquiesce to their request — it is unclear whether they had done so at that stage...
