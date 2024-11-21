EDITORIAL: Good going, Bafana Bafana!
21 November 2024 - 05:00
“It’s been a fantastic year for SA football with our bronze medal at the beginning of the year and now qualification for the next Afcon.”
So said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos before last Friday’s game against Uganda, where his charges beat the Cranes 2-0 to secure their place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.