EDITORIAL: G20 hands SA a huge challenge and opportunity
SA must keep a firm hand on the tiller as it navigates increasingly treacherous global waters
The official date is December 1, but SA has already effectively taken charge of the Group of 20 (G20) this week. This change follows the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, which marked the conclusion of Brazil’s presidency and the baton being handed to SA for 2025.
It is a huge challenge, but also a huge opportunity. SA hosted the G20 in 2007 in its original, more limited form as a forum of central bank governors and finance ministers. But this will be the first time Africa has hosted the group led by the heads of state and governments of countries that represent 85% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and two-thirds of the world’s population...
