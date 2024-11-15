EDITORIAL: A good start in resetting US-SA relations
15 November 2024 - 05:00
The appointment of Ebrahim Rasool, SA’s former ambassador to the US, as Pretoria’s next ambassador to the US has to be commended. It signals that SA appreciates how high the stakes are in resetting the US-SA relations under a second Donald Trump presidency.
International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola announced this week that Rasool, formerly the Western Cape premier, would be returning to Washington. He said Rasool’s nomination was informed by Pretoria’s desire to harness bipartisanship among US legislators. ..
