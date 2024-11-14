EDITORIAL: Joburg needs to cut the nonsense and do the job
14 November 2024 - 05:00
Johannesburg households and businesses that had been basking in their load-shedding-free city suddenly faced the prospect of being in the dark again last week when Eskom threatened to cut off the city for nonpayment.
Joburg may be SA’s largest economic hub, with its largest revenue base, but its management can’t seem to manage to pay bills on time, if at all. It has run up arrear debt to Eskom of more than R4.9bn for bulk electricity, not counting the current bill of R1.4bn due at the end of November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.