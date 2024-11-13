EDITORIAL: Withdrawal of SABC Bill the right decision
13 November 2024 - 05:00
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi of the DA has done the right thing to withdraw the fatally flawed SABC Bill from parliament, despite the opposition of the ANC’s chair of parliament’s oversight committee.
The withdrawal of the bill, which was introduced by then-minister and now deputy minister Mondli Gungubele, marks yet another point of conflict over legislation within the government of national unity, the others being over the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and the National Health Insurance Act. ..
