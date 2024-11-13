EDITORIAL: Break down those barriers
IMF urges African countries to focus on improving competition and invest in important infrastructure
13 November 2024 - 05:00
Any good news on employment is to be welcomed, and the latest news from Stats SA is better than expected. But there are sobering details that point, again, to the urgent need to lift SA’s economic growth rate.
The economy created 294,000 jobs in the third quarter of this year, after the number of jobs declined in the second quarter. This is according to the quarterly labour force survey, a household survey that picks up both formal and informal work, as well as agriculture and domestic work...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.