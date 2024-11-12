EDITORIAL: Employment initiative is good but not enough
Improving the ease with which jobseekers can access these funds is to be welcomed
The Treasury often talks about the government’s review and streamlining of “active labour market programmes” in the context of a discussion about social support systems. This is correct in one sense if it is not viewed as representing the totality of the problem.
These programmes include government initiatives such as job creation, training and public employment services. In addition, there are public employment programmes. As the Treasury said in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), the portfolio of these programmes is “extensive, resource intensive and complex with multiple programmes and projects across the three spheres of government. This fragmentation makes it difficult to access and navigate and there is no single point of entry.” ..
