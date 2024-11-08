EDITORIAL: Stupidity of showing skilled public servants the door
Previous schemes to save money by shedding public servants backfired spectacularly
08 November 2024 - 05:00
The cabinet’s decision to offer public servants early retirement in a bit to trim the wage bill is a terrible idea.
It risks losing the very people the government should be holding on to, weakens institutional memory and leaves the public at the mercy of junior staff. And it avoids the politically fraught task of making radical changes to the organisational structure of the government and reviewing the generous benefits it accords its employees...
