EDITORIAL: Beware the foxes in Transnet supply chain reset
Care is needed to ensure relaxation of policies is accompanied by more accountability and tighter control
If there is one thing the past 14 years have taught us, it is that big state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Transnet and Eskom, with their massive expenditure requirements, can be fertile grounds for the corrupt, who seek instant wealth without putting in the work. These two institutions are primarily targeted for self-enrichment.
As much as we need Transnet to turn around its operational performance and become more agile to procure goods and services faster, we must approach this with eyes wide open. Not all bad actors have left the room. Moves by Transnet to relax its procurement regime in an effort to make the company more responsive to urgent needs assume all bad apples have left the company...
