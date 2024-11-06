EDITORIAL: A pitiless rebuke for the US Democrats
Donald Trump’s second term defines a conservative future for the US
06 November 2024 - 15:12
If you are shocked, then you haven’t been paying attention. Electorates have been handing out ruthless assessments of the political establishment for almost a decade.
In Western developed countries especially, pollsters and a rump of commentators seem surprised — by Trump’s win in 2016, by Brexit in the same year, and confounded further by Brexiteer-in-Chief Boris Johnson’s UK election victory in 2019 in spite of Brexit...
