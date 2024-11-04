EDITORIAL: Checking on the president
The decision to establish a dedicated overseeing group has ruffled the ANC’s feathers
04 November 2024 - 05:00
The National Assembly still has to vote on the issue but the decision by parliament’s rules committee that a dedicated committee be established to oversee the president has ruffled the ANC’s feathers.
The presidency is overseen by a number of separate committees that look into aspects of its work but no specific committee monitors the work of the presidency in its entirety. With the functions of the presidency mushrooming — most recently to include oversight of state-owned enterprises — there is a need for a holistic overview of its work rather than this being segmented into its different activities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.