EDITORIAL: Hints of ANC’s reluctance to embrace steep spending cuts
The Treasury said in February it would propose a binding fiscal rule to “chart a sustainable, long-term path for the public finances”. ANC economic committee head Mmamoloko Kubayi now says the party doesn’t like that idea but would rather see “responsible spending” that does not compromise service delivery.
That is at least the start of a healthy debate on how to ensure SA gets on a path to cutting its unsustainable public debt to one the economy can afford, and keeping it there. But we suspect Kubayi’s comment hints at the ANC’s reluctance to embrace the steep spending cuts outlined by the Treasury in the budget framework for the next three years, to rein in debt...
