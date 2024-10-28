EDITORIAL: Frelimo’s dodgy election victory
Thousands protest against what they see as widespread irregularities at the polls
By most accounts Mozambique’s general election on October 9 was neither free nor fair. Last Thursday the country’s elections authorities declared the governing Frelimo party the winner (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-10-27-upstart-podemos-party-reshapes-opposition-as-frelimo-sweeps-to-victory-in-mozambique/), with a landslide margin.
According to the official results from elections body CNE, Podemos, the adopted party of independent presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, placed second in the election, replacing Renamo, the long-standing official opposition. This means Daniel Chapo, Frelimo’s presidential candidate, will take over from incumbent Filipe Nyusi in January. ..
