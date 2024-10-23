EDITORIAL: Pretoria’s place in Brics
While Putin basks in the limelight, SA should choose what is in the best interests of its citizens
23 October 2024 - 05:00
This week, Vladimir Putin is basking in the limelight with leaders of the expanded Global South club, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA. It is important that SA maintains a sharp focus on what really matters: its own national interest.
The Kazan summit is important for Putin, who is facing Western sanctions for his illegal war on Ukraine. He will seek to show that he still has friends, especially China and India as well as Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.