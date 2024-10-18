EDITORIAL: A glimmer of hope for intra-African trade

African Continental Free Trade Area secretary-general Wamkele Mene in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was always going to be a difficult undertaking. After all, the dream of achieving African unity, an aspiration dating back to the 1960s, has proved elusive.
However, in recent months the continent has shown promising signs of progress towards the purposeful implementation of the AfCFTA, the continent’s blueprint for achieving a single consumer market and a more integrated export market.
It took years for members of the AU to agree on terms and a road map that would ultimately lead to tariff-free trade among themselves. By far, the AfCFTA is the AU’s most ambitious and promising project.
It is not hard to see why it took so long to achieve what should have been an obvious goal: boosting intra-African trade with cohesive industrial strategies. Historically, intra-African trade has always been low, and mostly the continent has exported raw materials to its former colonial powers. This trend persists today, though the rise of China to superpower status is displacing the West as a consumer of Africa’s raw materials.
Another obstacle has been the presence of non-tariff barriers such as diverse currencies, customs regulations and payment systems, and other protectionist policies. Furthermore, the constant change of governments has hindered the integration project through layering on new pet projects.
While most governments have ratified the treaty, which in theory creates a market of 1.3-billion people, the process of formulating and agreeing on detailed tariff offers has proved a challenge.
Lately, the military juntas in West Africa have set back the integration project. Soon after taking over, the unelected administrations in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which have tended to be popular among the youth, pulled out of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and are contemplating new passports. Restrictions on the free movement of people tend to lead to restrictions on the free circulation of goods.
In the past two years, however, real progress has been made. This is due, in part, to political will among Africa’s leaders and, in the main, the appointment of a secretary-general to set up administrative capacity. The office, the first, is held by Wamkele Mene, a youthful SA trade diplomat who has energised the intra-African trade project.
A year ago, the African Export-Import Bank piloted a project of easing payment costs by replacing the dollar with local currencies. This pilot is showing encouraging signs of what is possible.
Two other trade facilitation initiatives are at implementation stage: the Guided Trade Initiative and the adjustment fund, which has raised $1bn to date and is meant to cushion participating countries in the transition to the new trade regime. In a way, the fund, made up of grants and loans, is meant to ease the fears of economic operators. At $10bn, it has the real potential of taking politics and ideology out of the trade calculus.
The other fillip to Africa’s trade fortunes has come from the depoliticisation of trade with Africa from the two parties in the US. By taking politics out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, Africa has its best prospects of increasing beneficiated exports to America.
