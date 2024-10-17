EDITORIAL: Mondi’s strategic play
Schumacher Packaging deal meets growing demand in Europe for eco-friendly packaging
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Mondi’s ambitions to become a European packaging heavyweight took a small, under-the-radar step last week.
The SA company, which traces its roots to the late 1960s as a paper packaging mill in Durban, struck an agreement on a proposed €600m-plus acquisition of Schumacher Packaging’s West European assets. This move is not merely about dominating the market; it is a step in reshaping the future of sustainable packaging in the era of environmental, social and governance investing and booming e-commerce. ..
