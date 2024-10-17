EDITORIAL: Answers needed on ‘dead’ Karpowership deal
New administration needs to fully investigate controversial deal
17 October 2024 - 05:00
The sinking of the Karpowership deal makes sense. It would have been odd had the government pushed forward with it, given that this week, SA enjoyed its 200th day free from debilitating power cuts.
After energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa proclaimed that the deal between the government and Karpowership for the procurement of emergency power was “dead in the water”, the key question is: should we leave it there or demand further answers about the dubious and controversial deal pushed vociferously by former energy minister Gwede Mantashe?..
