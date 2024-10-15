EDITORIAL: Schreiber walks the talk
Home affairs department has moved rapidly to make it easier for skilled foreigners to work in SA
New home affairs minister Leon Schreiber was one of the first to come under fire from ANC cabinet colleagues for hogging the limelight. But his record so far suggests he wasn’t just doing spin.
There is anecdotal evidence to indicate that the department has moved rapidly under his watch to clear the backlog of skilled visas and make it easier for foreigners to come and work in SA. Now he has taken this forward by gazetting regulations that give full effect to the reforms that have in theory been government policy for some time but in practice have so far failed to open SA’s borders to the skills and expertise it needs to import...
