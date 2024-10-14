EDITORIAL: Flaws in privatisation strategy
The high court interdict against the R11bn Transnet-ICTSI deal is the latest episode in SA’s public-private partnerships (PPPs) narrative that underscores the shaky foundation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious initiatives to enlist business to lead SA’s economic recovery effort.
The legal snag (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-10-09-blow-for-transnet-as-durban-port-deal-interdicted/), rooted in an unfair tender process, highlights the systemic issues plaguing these partnerships, which are the cornerstone of Ramaphosa’s plan to reinvigorate floundering state-owned enterprises (SOEs). ..
