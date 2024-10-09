Late former CEO of Steinhoff Markus Jooste. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
After all these years of waiting, the Steinhoff case has finally come to court without attracting all that much attention. That may be because the chief villain, Markus Jooste, avoided prosecution by allegedly committing suicide earlier this year on the eve of his arrest.
Yet it matters a great deal that the accomplices he left behind have been brought to justice. Hopefully they will all be held to account for a gargantuan financial fraud that wiped more than R100bn off the value of the Steinhoff shares held by pension funds and retail investors and damaged the reputation of SA and its financial markets.
And if holding them to account is important for the integrity and reputation of SA’s markets, it is important too in a political environment in which justice needs to be seen to be done for crimes committed in the private sector as well as those, such as the state capture related crimes, perpetrated in the public sector.
Jooste’s former associate Gerhard Burger has now pleaded guilty to insider trading and turned state’s witness. He is expected to testify in the trial of Steinhoff’s former head of treasury, Stéhan Grobler.
These are incredibly complex crimes to prosecute and the National Prosecuting Authority was never going to make progress without drawing on the skills and experience of private sector senior counsel and other experts.
That it has brought these cases to court is testimony to the fact that it has drawn on these resources. It demonstrates the importance of partnering with the private sector, carefully, to support SA’s law enforcement agencies and ensure they bring those accused of financial crimes to justice.
EDITORIAL: Private sector boosted Steinhoff prosecution
After all these years of waiting, the Steinhoff case has finally come to court without attracting all that much attention. That may be because the chief villain, Markus Jooste, avoided prosecution by allegedly committing suicide earlier this year on the eve of his arrest.
Yet it matters a great deal that the accomplices he left behind have been brought to justice. Hopefully they will all be held to account for a gargantuan financial fraud that wiped more than R100bn off the value of the Steinhoff shares held by pension funds and retail investors and damaged the reputation of SA and its financial markets.
And if holding them to account is important for the integrity and reputation of SA’s markets, it is important too in a political environment in which justice needs to be seen to be done for crimes committed in the private sector as well as those, such as the state capture related crimes, perpetrated in the public sector.
Jooste’s former associate Gerhard Burger has now pleaded guilty to insider trading and turned state’s witness. He is expected to testify in the trial of Steinhoff’s former head of treasury, Stéhan Grobler.
These are incredibly complex crimes to prosecute and the National Prosecuting Authority was never going to make progress without drawing on the skills and experience of private sector senior counsel and other experts.
That it has brought these cases to court is testimony to the fact that it has drawn on these resources. It demonstrates the importance of partnering with the private sector, carefully, to support SA’s law enforcement agencies and ensure they bring those accused of financial crimes to justice.
EDITORIAL: Crack the whip on medical negligence
EDITORIAL: Time to raise the ethics bar
EDITORIAL: Leadership in the Middle East is failing us all
EDITORIAL: Leave Sandton Drive alone
EDITORIAL: Why SA mining is still not quite turning a GNU corner
EDITORIAL: A lasting solution for municipal dysfunction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Former Steinhoff CFO’s guilty plea implicates Grobler in R376m bogus invoice
Steinhoff’s Stéhan Grobler appears in court, with La Grange’s testimony looming ...
Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange jailed for five years
Police minister Senzo Mchunu turns to private security in war on crime
SA still needs a year to exit greylist, says David Masondo
Fundamental reform of NPA needed, says think-tank
MARK BARNES: What to do with extortionists?
Hawks boss says police still pursuing state capture suspects
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.