EDITORIAL: Crack the whip on medical negligence
08 October 2024 - 05:00
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is perfectly within his rights to complain about unscrupulous lawyers who cook up fake medical negligence claims or siphon off the awards made to victims of error and neglect.
But he needs to be equally frank about the fact that far too many patients are harmed by the very health system in which they seek care. There is no shortage of evidence for this: investigations by the health ombudsman, the SA human rights commission and political parties have all revealed shocking accounts of patient abuse and neglect in public health facilities...
