There are far more pressing issues facing the residents of Johannesburg than renaming Sandton Drive after a foreign national.
A week ago, the ANC-led City of Johannesburg council proposed that the street be renamed Leila Khaled. Khaled, a Palestinian politician who helped hijack a plane in 1969, has no relation with SA, Johannesburg or Sandton other than being ideologically closer to the ANC.This alone should disqualify her name from consideration.
The ANC’s coalition partners are correct to oppose the move. There is nothing offensive about Sandton or Sandton Drive. In fact, Sandton, which is now Johannesburg’s financial heartland, has no colonial or apartheid history.
The City of Johannesburg, which is battling a multiplicity of crises, should focus on resolving the residents’ problems such as fixing potholes, broken traffic lights, sorting out the billing mess and supplying water to residents and businesses.
There are many divisive and offensive names that should be changed at the appropriate time. Now the city, which has suffered from political instability amid failing service delivery, needs to pull itself from the brink of bankruptcy.
Joburg residents need a caring and responsive political and administrative leadership during these trying times. The Khaled proposal will divide the city’s residents unnecessarily.
The residents, who have a month to comment on the proposal, need to voice their objections strongly. There are far better and thoughtful ways of expressing solidarity with the Palestinians. This is hardly one.
EDITORIAL: Leave Sandton Drive alone
Johannesburg council should rather focus on service delivery
