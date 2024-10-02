EDITORIAL: Long hard look needed
02 October 2024 - 05:00
The presence of dubious characters in parliament goes beyond mere inappropriateness. It poses a threat to efforts to restore confidence in public institutions devastated by state capture.
Several of those either charged or against whom allegations were made in the report of the Zondo commission of inquiry are now MPs — Lucky Montana, Malusi Gigaba, Siyabonga Gama and Brian Molefe among them. ..
