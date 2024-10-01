EDITORIAL: Revitalising SA’s cities central to GNU success
Wobbly metros and municipalities have been a sharp fault line in attempts by business and government to grow the economy
Any progress registered by the government of national unity will be rendered pointless in the absence of stability across the country’s large cities.
Unstable metros and municipalities countrywide have proven to be a sharp fault line in attempts by business and government to grow the economy. It is also a red flag for investors — President Cyril Ramaphosa in his opening of parliament address in July said investors were attracted to cities with modern, reliable infrastructure. He identified stabilising the local sphere of government as a priority for his administration, as this was a crucial piece of the puzzle to grow the economy. ..
