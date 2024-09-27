EDITORIAL: Squeaky clean hands needed
The National Lottery Commission (NLC) has over the years not covered itself in glory, plagued by corruption on an industrial scale. Funds meant to help impoverished communities, invest in the arts and help drug addicts have often been diverted to fund expensive overseas trips, luxury cars and mansions in SA’s top suburbs and estates.
It is concerning that the NLC, with its history is presiding over the adjudication of the fourth national lottery licence — with allegations of impropriety already emerging. While the law grants it the power to do so, its history demands that it plays open cards on the criteria used to select the eventual preferred bidder...
