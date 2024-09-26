EDITORIAL: Cycle could turn for Amplats shareholders
If prices rise, shareholders who keep their shares after the Anglo unbundling will be happy they did
26 September 2024 - 05:00
BHP’s failed bid for Anglo American required that Anglo unbundle its almost 80% controlling stake in Anglo American Platinum. Anglo’s own radical restructuring plan also envisages that unbundling.
Either way then, Anglo’s shareholders were always going to end up holding their stake in the platinum company directly, rather than through the parent company, Anglo American Platinum...
