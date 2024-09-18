EDITORIAL: Perils of the politics of populism
18 September 2024 - 05:00
The spectacle surrounding the signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill into law highlights the risks of populist politics. It is also a stark reminder of the flawed policymaking process that has persisted over the past three decades.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the company of his allies during a public event, signed the proposed amendment. However, faced with the threat of litigation from his partners in the government of national unity (GNU), he caved in and announced a three-month suspension of the implementation of two clauses of the new law...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.