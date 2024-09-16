EDITORIAL: Lessons in Gordhan’s complicated legacy
There is no question that he made a huge contribution to SA
16 September 2024 - 05:00
SA will mourn the passing of a true patriot in Pravin Gordhan, but it will also celebrate his life as one which was well lived in the service of a country that he loved and to which he was utterly committed.
Amid the many tributes to Gordhan, one lesson is that we must never take for granted the fact that SA not only achieved democracy and constitutionalism but has managed to retain them, despite the challenges. Another lesson, however, is that politics is complicated, and politicians are not one dimensional...
