EDITORIAL: Post Office’s last stand
SOE is on its last legs unless it receives cash injection from Treasury
13 September 2024 - 05:00
The SA Post Office is on its last legs unless it receives a cash injection from the National Treasury.
Acting CEO Fatima Gana highlighted the “day zero” scenario for the 232-year-old SA institution in parliament last week. The Post Office tumbled into the arms of business rescue practitioners Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons last year, hastening a reckoning with creditors after years of financial haemorrhage. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.