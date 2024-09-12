EDITORIAL: Restoring gravitas of our military missions
SA troops have been ineffectual in defeating the Mozambican franchise of Islamic State
One of the many aspirations expressed in the defence review of 2015 is that our army should be seen as having gravitas inside and outside the country. Every day, however, we are reminded how elusive this is proving to be.
In his excellent reporting, Tom Gould, our correspondent in Mozambique, has exposed the shameful state of the regional military mission in Mozambique. SA forms the core of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). Since 2021, SA has had troops deployed to help the Mozambican army thwart Islamic State (IS) insurgents in the Cabo Delgado province, where thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and economic activity, including foreign investment, has been disrupted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.