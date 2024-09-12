EDITORIAL: Fixing Nersa is more urgent than deciding on nuclear power
Minister will need to address constraints at the regulator to keep future energy procurement open and fair
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has said he wants any process by the government to procure nuclear energy to be completely transparent to the public. Setting aside for a moment the government’s failure to convincingly show that SA needs to procure nuclear energy in the first place, Ramokgopa will first have to address the constraints he has admitted to at the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) if he hopes to keep any future energy procurement open and fair.
Ramokgopa withdrew a January determination published in the Government Gazette for SA to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power after civil society organisations applied to the high court for relief, saying the public participation process run by Nersa to issue concurrence for the procurement suffered from procedural unfairness (including the regulator’s refusal to provide key information to the public)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.