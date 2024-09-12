EDITORIAL: Agility above all else in motor industry
Huge change in the vehicle industry requires flexibility and speed from regulators in SA
The transition to emissions-free mobility has been driven by three factors: in the US, the extraordinary story of Tesla; in the EU and the UK, regulatory reform aligned with the Paris Agreement; and in China, a strategic push by an authoritarian state.
The US has essentially shut its market to China’s EV’s with a 100% tariff, but for the Europeans the issue is complicated. Last week, Volkswagen said it was considering closing factories in Germany, and BMW Group issued a profit warning. Along with Mercedes-Benz, these vehicle makers are nonetheless reliant on sales in China just as the trade spat threatens to escalate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.