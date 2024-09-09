EDITORIAL: Positive signs in fight against crime
09 September 2024 - 05:00
Over the past fortnight Senzo Mchunu, the new police minister, has undergone a baptism of fire at the hands of crime analysts, the media and his colleagues in parliament. Still, it could have been worse.
A month after he replaced Bheki Cele, Mchunu, formerly a water & sanitation minister, has had the unenviable task of having to release the crime statistics for the first quarter of the current financial year — from April to June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.