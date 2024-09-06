EDITORIAL: Feed green shoots of confidence
Confidence data will indicate whether the upward trend is not only sustained but accelerated
Amid all the financial market euphoria since the government of national unity (GNU) was formed in July, the latest official data on the real economy is a sobering reminder of SA’s challenges.
The economy grew by just 0.4% in the second quarter of 2024, lower than the consensus forecast of 0.5%. Comparing this year’s first half with 2023’s also shows an increase of just 0.4%. On the upside, seven of the economy’s 10 sectors showed growth, and consumption spending rebounded quite strongly. On the downside, fixed investment declined for a fourth consecutive quarter. Net exports were down too. And agriculture and mining contracted, as did transport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.